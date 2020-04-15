The City of Nelsonville announces that Pleasantview Avenue will be closed from Fort Street to Scott Street, Monday, April 20, 2020 and Friday, April 24, 2020. The roadway will be closed each day from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Traffic will be detoured onto Scott Street. Flaggers will be at each end of Scott Street and detour the traffic around Pleasantview Avenue on Scott Street during work hours. Pleasantview Avenue will be open to traffic during non-work hours.
The roadway is being closed for an R&R Pipeline gas line repair project, weather permitting. Please use an alternate route.
