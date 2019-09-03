The Athens Police Department received a report Sunday of a sexual assault.
A 21-year-old woman reported having been assaulted early Saturday on the city's west end. A police report indicates she did not know the person.
The assault reportedly occurred between 2:40 and 8:20 a.m. on Saturday. APD is asking that anyone who observed "something involving a female that in retrospect may seem suspicious" in the area of West State Street, North High Street or the surrounding area contact the department at 740-592-3313. A suspect description is unknown.
"While details are limited, no specific threat to the public is known at this time," a report states, adding that more information would be provided "as the investigation progresses."
