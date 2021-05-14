City of Athens staff will be completing waterline maintenance on Monday, May 17 in the Pomeroy Road area. A water outage is expected to occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and a boil order will be issued once water service is restored.
The outage is expected in the following areas:
• Pomeroy Road (From 99 Pomeroy Road to Richland Avenue)
• Warren Road
• Farhills Drive
• Aveline Street
For information or questions please call Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636, or the boil order hotline at 740-594-5078.
