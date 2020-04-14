The Athens County Port Authority monthly board meeting will take place Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Please note that this is a teleconference meeting. In order to remain in compliance with Sunshine Law, participants may email admin@athenscountyohedc.com to request meeting log-in information. Public participants will also be asked to announce themselves before the meeting begins.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments