The Athens County Port Authority will be holding their monthly meeting on, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. on Zoom.
In order to remain in compliance with Sunshine Law, participants may email admin@athenscountyohedc.com to request meeting log-in information. Public participants will be asked to announce themselves and be muted until the public comment agenda item.
