Wayne National Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert has issued a Closure Order for a portion of the Telegraph Trail, located on the Ironton Ranger District in Lawrence County. The order is necessary for public safety during the implementation of timber harvest activities.

The order closes the section of Telegraph Trail from Pine Creek Road (Scioto County Road 10) to Brushy Fork Road (Bloom Twp. Road 292) weekly from midnight Monday through midnight Friday except on Federal Holidays. Additionally, Forest Road 60 and Forest Road 60B will be closed to public vehicle traffic. The Closure Order and map depicting closed areas are available at https://go.usa.gov/xfv84.

The order will remain in effect until it has been terminated by the Forest Supervisor. An order violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

