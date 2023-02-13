Postpone outdoor burning, National Weather Service says Messenger Staff Report Feb 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHARLESTON— US National Weather Service located in Charleston asked southeastern Ohio residents to postpone outdoor burning.Unseasonably mild and breezy conditions are expected through Wednesday.Fine dead fuels are dry outside of areas that saw rain Sunday, the agency said in a release Monday.Postponing any outdoor burning is highly recommended to limit wildfire potential. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Bureaucratic Terminology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State AG releases footage of shooting Trimble High School to get 5,000-square-foot health and fitness facility Albany firefighter receives service award About 200 people participate in Polar Bear Plunge Tom Jenkins and The Tom Jenkins Dam - Throwback Thursday Trending Recipes
