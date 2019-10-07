Wayne National Forest
Pictured is the Wayne National Forest headquarters near Nelsonville.

 file photo

NELSONVILLE — Officials at Wayne National Forest are planning a "prescribed burn season" beginning this weekend and stretching through the end of the year.

The planned fire will affect around 1,875 acres in Hocking County near the area of Buchtel and Murray City.

These fires are overseen by professional firefighters within the Athens Ranger District, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The fires are meant to keep oak trees as the "keystone species" within Wayne National Forest; reduce the amount of down, dead wood within the forest; and "encourage the growth of a diverse array of plant life, including son-loving plans and grasses."

More available on prescribed burns is available online or by calling the Wayne National Forest's Public Affairs Office at 740-753-0862.

