The Athens County Public Libraries are now offering print from home services.
All locations are supporting the service, which begins online. Patrons can upload documents from a computer or mobile phone for printing at a chosen library location. Payment for the printed pages is required when the printouts are picked up at the library.
Black and white printing costs $0.20 per side, and color printing costs $0.50 per side. The services can be accessed at myacpl.org/print-from-home/.
