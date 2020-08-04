The Athens County Public Libraries are now offering print from home services. 

All locations are supporting the service, which begins online. Patrons can upload documents from a computer or mobile phone for printing at a chosen library location. Payment for the printed pages is required when the printouts are picked up at the library. 

Black and white printing costs $0.20 per side, and color printing costs $0.50 per side. The services can be accessed at myacpl.org/print-from-home/.

Load comments