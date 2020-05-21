The Athens County Auditor reminds property owners that the Auditor's office can offer tax relief for damaged or destroyed property caused by the recent flooding. Filing a timely application with the office will prompt an inspection, and could result in significant savings on next year’s real estate tax bill.
To receive this reduction for damages the property owner must file a D.T.E. Form 26, Application for Destroyed or Damaged Real Property Form with the County Auditor timely. If a manufactured home has been damaged or destroyed the owner should file Form DTE 49, Application for Destroyed or Damaged Manufactured Homes. These forms and instructions to complete them properly can be found on the auditor’s website at www.athenscountyauditor.org or by mail by calling her office at (740) 592-3223. Property owners should include pictures and/or insurance reports of the damage.
Property owners are welcome to contact the Auditor’s office for assistance in completing the proper form, or if they have questions.
