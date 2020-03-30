Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson reminds property owners that Tuesday, March 31 is the final day to file a Complaint Against the Valuation of Real Property for Tax Year 2019.

Complaint forms (DTE1) can be downloaded from Auditor Thompson’s website at www.athenscountyauditor.org. Auditor Thompson also encourages property owners to review the Board of Revision Rules and Procedures also available on her website.

Taxpayers having questions may contact the County Auditor’s Office by calling 740-592-3223 or by email to auditor.re@athensoh,org

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

