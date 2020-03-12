The Public Animal Welfare Society of Ohio (PAWS) strongly suggests that pet owners have a plan in place in case owners test positive for the coronavirus. If hospitalization is needed, you must have a contingency plan in place for someone to care for your pets.
It is far better to be proactive than reactive concerning the health and welfare of your pets. Consult family members, friends, social support groups to put a plan in place.
Purchase plenty of food for your pets to have in place in case of an emergency. Practice good hand washing, and social distancing during this time as more and more cases are reported daily.
