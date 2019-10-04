The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will host a public hearing regarding a proposed mine off Johnson Run Road in Trimble Twp.
The hearing is planned for Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Burr Oak State Park Lodge, 10660 Burr Oak Lodge Road, Glouster.
The Messenger previously reported that CCU Coal & Construction, of Coshocton, acquired Oxford Coal Co. earlier this year and is going forward with seeking a state coal mining permit that Oxford applied for in 2016 for the proposed Johnson Run mine.
Public comment can also be submitted through Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. via email to epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov or via mail to: Ohio EPA-DSW, Attn: Permits Processing, PO Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216-1049. With each comment, include the name Johnson Run Mine and permit number (0IL00168) or public notice number (19-08-033).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.