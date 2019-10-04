The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will host a public hearing regarding a proposed mine off Johnson Run Road in Trimble Twp.

The hearing is planned for Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Burr Oak State Park Lodge, 10660 Burr Oak Lodge Road, Glouster. 

The Messenger previously reported that CCU Coal & Construction, of Coshocton, acquired Oxford Coal Co. earlier this year and is going forward with seeking a state coal mining permit that Oxford applied for in 2016 for the proposed Johnson Run mine. 

Public comment can also be submitted through Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. via email to epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov or via mail to: Ohio EPA-DSW, Attn: Permits Processing, PO Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216-1049. With each comment, include the name Johnson Run Mine and permit number (0IL00168) or public notice number (19-08-033). 

Load comments