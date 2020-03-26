Effective March 25, 2020, only five passengers at a time will be allowed on a bus at one time. If there are already five passengers on the bus, you will have to wait for the next bus. This is in accordance with Governor DeWine's directive regarding social distancing. You will find seats marked off with yellow caution tape. These seats are not to be used. Please abide by these guidelines. If you have any questions, please call 740-592-2727 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

