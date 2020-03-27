Starting Monday, March 30, the local transit programs will be available for essential travel and essential activities only as outlined in Governor Mike DeWine’s Stay-at-Home Order. This includes locations such as health care facilities, essential work locations, grocery stores, or the pharmacy. Affected transit programs are Logan Public Transit, Athens On Demand Transit, and Athens Public Transit.
Logan Public Transit and Athens On Demand Transit will be temporarily suspending all fares required to utilize the service until further notice.
Athens Public Transit will implement the following changes temporarily until further notice:
- APT will eliminate all fares
- APT will suspend all Saturday service
- Line 7 will run once every two hours rather than once per hour
- Lines 3 and 4 will stop service at 7 p.m. respectively
- Only five seated and one wheelchair passenger are to be permitted on the buses at a time in order to keep passengers six feet apart from one another.
If assistance is required with transportation options during this pandemic contact the Athens-Hocking County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.
