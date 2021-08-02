Effective Monday, August 2nd, Line 5 will be suspended for both AM and PM service until further notice.
Also effective this week, Line 6 will be stopping at 26 Hospital Drive, the new facility on the Ohio Health Complex. Line 6 is scheduled to stop at the facility on the 18 of the hour. Line 5 will also stop at 26 Hospital Drive when service is resumed.
A detailed schedule can be found at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit. Download the DoubleMap app to track the buses in real-time.
If you or a loved one need assistance with transportation options during this pandemic please contact the Athens County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.