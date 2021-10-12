TAM Construction, Inc. will continue on the west side of Radford the weeks of Oct. 11 and 18 in the Nurad & Louis Lane areas.
Construction on Radford Road will begin in the next few weeks. The appropriate billboards will be placed seven days prior to construction, which will indicate the one lane closures that will occur during construction.
