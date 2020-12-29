Rardin Avenue will be closed to all traffic on December 29, 2020 for the repair of a sewer lateral. The closure will be in place between Clarke Street and Slaughter Drive. The street is expected to re-open by 4 PM.
Questions may be directed to the Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
