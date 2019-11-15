Several upcoming Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Athens County. Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins are welcome as the schedule permits. For questions about eligibility and appointments, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Athens

  • Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Ohio University's Chubb Hall
  • Thursday, Nov. 21, noon to 6 p.m. — OU's Baker Center

Stewart

  • Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Federal Hocking High School
