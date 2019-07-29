Several upcoming Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Athens County. Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins are welcome as the schedule permits. For questions about eligibility and appointments, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Athens

  • Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Quidel (2005 E. State St.)
  • Aug. 15, noon to 6 p.m. — Richland United Methodist Church (60 Pomeroy Road)

Nelsonville

  • July 30, 1-7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church (205 W. Columbus St.)
  • Aug. 14, noon to 6 p.m. — Parade of the Hills (85 W. Columbus St.)
