Several upcoming Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Athens County. Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins are welcome as the schedule permits. For questions about eligibility and appointments, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Athens

  • Wednesday, Oct. 9, noon to 6 p.m. — Ohio University's Alden Library (Collaboration Lounge)

  • Thursday, Oct. 10, noon to 6 p.m. — Richland United Methodist Church basement

  • Thursday, Oct. 17, 2:30-7:30 p.m. — OU's Baker Center 

  • Wednesday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Athens County Red Cross Chapter (100 May Ave.)

  • Monday, Oct. 28, 2-7 p.m. — Kroger

  • Wednesday, Oct. 30, 1-7 p.m. — OU's Baker Center

Nelsonville

  • Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Hocking College Recreation Center

