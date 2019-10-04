Several upcoming Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Athens County. Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins are welcome as the schedule permits. For questions about eligibility and appointments, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Athens

  • Wednesday, Oct. 9, noon to 6 p.m. — Ohio University's Alden Library (Collaboration Lounge)

  • Thursday, Oct. 10, noon to 6 p.m. — Richland United Methodist Church basement

