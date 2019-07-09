Several upcoming Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Athens County. Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins are welcome as the schedule permits. For questions about eligibility and appointments, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Albany
- Thursday, July 11, 1-7 p.m. — Christ Community Wesleyan Church (6275 Kenny Memorial Drive)
Athens
- Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Ohio University Baker Center (1 Park Place)
- Wednesday, July 17, noon to 6 p.m. — Lowe's (983 E. State St.)
- Monday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — OU Inn (331 Richland Ave.)
Nelsonville
- Tuesday, July 30, 1-7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church (205 W. Columbus St.)
The Plains
- Friday, July 12, 2-8 p.m. — Church of the Nazarene (49 Connett Road)
