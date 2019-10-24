Several upcoming Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Athens County. Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins are welcome as the schedule permits. For questions about eligibility and appointments, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Athens

  • Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Ohio University's Clippinger Hall (139 University Terrace)
  • Nov. 7, noon to 6 p.m. — OU Baker Center (1 Park Place)
  • Nov. 12, noon to 6 p.m. — OU Baker Center

Nelsonville

  • Nov. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Nelsonville York High School (1 Buckeye Drive)
  • Nov. 11, 2-7 p.m. — Nelsonville Church of the Nazarene (15275 Route 691)
