Several upcoming Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Athens County. Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins are welcome as the schedule permits. For questions about eligibility and appointments, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Athens

  • Monday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — OU's HCOM, Room 113
  • Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Hickory Creek of Athens' main dining room
  • Wednesday, Sept. 25, 3-8 p.m. — Ohio University's Washington Hall lobby
  • Thursday, Sept. 26, noon to 6 p.m. — Ohio University Baker Center's 5th floor atrium

Glouster

  • Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Trimble High School gymnasium

Albany

  • Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Alexander High School gymnasium
