Several upcoming Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Athens County. Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins are welcome as the schedule permits. For questions about eligibility and appointments, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Athens

  • Thursday, Sept. 19, noon to 5 p.m. — Ohio University Baker Center's Multi-purpose Room 240-242

Nelsonville

  • Monday, Sept. 16, 2-7 p.m. — Nelsonville Wesleyan Church
  • Thursday, Sept. 19, noon to 6 p.m. — Nelsonville-York Elementary Gym
Load comments