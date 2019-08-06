SARC Hometown Hero Award

Members of Sexual Assault Resource Collaborative (SARC) pose for a photo after receiving their Hometown Hero award during the 2018 Red Cross banquet.

 Messenger file photo by Heather Willard

The American Red Cross of Southeast Ohio is accepting nominations for the 11th Annual Hometown Heroes awards program.

As with previous years, nominees are welcome in a variety of categories:

  • Public Safety/Military Hero
  • Community Hero
  • Education Hero
  • Healthcare Hero
  • Senior Adult Hero
  • Workplace Hero
  • Humanitarian Hero
  • Group Hero

Hometown Heroes are described as individuals or groups that make “extraordinary contributions” to their communities by putting aside their needs to help others. Last year’s heroes featured stories of a public official who led senior citizen programs; a sheriff’s deputy involved in community relations work; a farming couple whose tree-planting history has inspired many; and a man who spends much of his time volunteering for the regional foodbank.

Submissions include a written statement on why the person or group is being nominated based on specific deeds, actions, community involvement, their impact, their integrity and how they live out the mission of helping others.

Nominations can be mailed to Jane Patton at the American Red Cross of SE OH, 100 S. May Ave., Athens, OH 45701, or can be emailed to Kathy.patton@redcross.org.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Aug. 20.

This year’s Hometown Heroes banquet will take place Thursday, Oct. 3 at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany.

It is a tradition of The Athens Messenger to publish feature stories on each of the awarded “heroes.” Visit www.athensmessenger.com and search for “Hometown Heroes” to read a selection of past articles.

