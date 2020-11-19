The National Weather System has issued a red flag warning for the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 19 across a large swath of Ohio, including Athens County.
The warning was issued due to predicted strong winds and low relative humidity this afternoon will result in conditions that would cause any fires that occur to spread rapidly. Please refrain from open burning and report any fires seen until 7 p.m.
Athens, Hocking, Licking, Pickaway, Pike and Scioto counties were all named in the warning.
Winds are predicted to be Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, with humidity as low as 23 percent.
