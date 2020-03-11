The Athens-Hocking Regional Soil and Water District Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 8:30 a.m. in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail conference room, located at 16677 Riverside Drive, Nelsonville 45764.
