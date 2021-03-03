The Village of Glouster would like to remind our citizens that there is absolutely no parking on Village sidewalks. This notice affects all residents within the Village Corporation limit. When parking on sidewalks occur this is a huge liability for our walking citizens. Beginning Thursday April 1, 2021 anyone parked on a sidewalk will be ticketed under Ohio Basic Code Section 76.04 (A) (1).
