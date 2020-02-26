The $3.6 million Richland Avenue pedestrian passageway project will begin construction on Monday, March 2.
Both directions of Richland Avenue traffic between West Green Drive and Bobcat Lane will be closed beginning in March. The project is expected to be completed in September of this year, but traffic is expected to resume for both pedestrians and traffic in August.
The intersection of Richland Avenue and Bobcat Lane will remain open with temporary limitations. Traffic from Bobcat Lane will be able to turn right onto Richland, and southbound traffic on Richland will be able to turn left into Bobcat Lane. Additionally, the existing crosswalk will be closed to all pedestrians for the duration of the project.
There is also a project website provided by Transportation and Parking Services to help show the project scope. This page will provide construction updates, road updates, and detour directions for colleges and departments to utilize throughout the closure.
How this will effect bus schedules and other transit services has not yet been finalized. The Doublemap app tracks city busses in real time and will have announcements of service during the construction period.
Community members who have specific questions about the project are encouraged to contact the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department by emailing epwsupport@ci.athens.oh.us or calling 740-593-7636.
