An emergency water outage will occur for properties on Richland Avenue and adjacent streets. The water outage will occur on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, beginning at approximately 10 a.m.. Water service is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

The outage is expected for the following areas:

• Richland Avenue, between Shafer Street and Pomeroy Road

• Greenbrier Avenue

• Atlantic Street

• Milton Street

• Hooper Street

A boil order will be issued once service is restored. For information or questions please call Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636, or the boil order hotline at 740-594-5078.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments