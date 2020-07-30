The roundabout at the intersection of Route 682 and Richland Avenue will be closed to all traffic on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a resurfacing project.

This will effect the following roadways, which will be closed or restricted to local traffic only:

Exit 198 from Route 50/Route 32 to Route 682/Richland Avenue will be closed in both directions.

Route 682 east of White's Mill will be restricted to local traffic only to North Ridge Drive.

Route 682 east of North Ridge Drive will be closed.

Richland Avenue will be closed from Dairy Lane to South Shafer Street.

Please direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

