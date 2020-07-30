The roundabout at the intersection of Route 682 and Richland Avenue will be closed to all traffic on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a resurfacing project.
This will effect the following roadways, which will be closed or restricted to local traffic only:
Exit 198 from Route 50/Route 32 to Route 682/Richland Avenue will be closed in both directions.
Route 682 east of White's Mill will be restricted to local traffic only to North Ridge Drive.
Route 682 east of North Ridge Drive will be closed.
Richland Avenue will be closed from Dairy Lane to South Shafer Street.
Please direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.