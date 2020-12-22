Rome Township Rd #141 River Rd. will be closed from Dec. 28, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021. Core drilling will start on Slip #1, 0.3 miles from Bethany Ridge Road should be done by Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Then will move to Slip #2, 1.8 miles from State Road 50. All traffic needs to come in from State Road 50.
