NELSONVILLE — Riverside Drive will be closed to traffic from Nov. 11 through Jan. 11, 2020 for a slip repair.
A detour has been announced for the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail:
- East Canal street to southbound Route 691
- Continue onto County Road 1 (Kimberly)
- Turn right onto County Road 73 (Wolfe-Bennett)
- Eventually reach the jail at 16677 Riverside Drive on your left.
