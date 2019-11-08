NELSONVILLE — Riverside Drive will be closed to traffic from Nov. 11 through Jan. 11, 2020 for a slip repair.

A detour has been announced for the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail:

  • East Canal street to southbound Route 691
  • Continue onto County Road 1 (Kimberly)
  • Turn right onto County Road 73 (Wolfe-Bennett)
  • Eventually reach the jail at 16677 Riverside Drive on your left.
