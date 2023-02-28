Road closure announced Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rome Township, Road 141, will be closed from March 1 until Wednesday, March 8, for culvert replacements.The 1st culvert is .01 mile and the 2nd culvert is .08 miles from the intersection of Bethany Ridge Road and Township Road 141. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Southeast Ohio District 13 Coaches' teams revealed Nelsonville sells K9 Attila to Meigs County Sheriff's Office for $8,000, new K9 unit OU announces presidential finalists Presidential candidates coming to campus State AG releases footage of shooting Trending Recipes
