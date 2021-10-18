The Athens County Commissioners US 50 Sanitary Sewer project Fields Excavating will require the closure of Stagecoach Road between Ervin Road and Beechwood Estates on Monday, Oct. 18 and Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to continue a final asphalt overlay of the road. On Monday and Tuesday, the road will be re-opened after 6 p.m. Residents and those driving in all areas of the US 50 Sanitary Sewer Project are asked to slow down and use caution where work is being conducted.
