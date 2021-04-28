Athens Township Road 400 (Stage Coach Road) will be closed to general traffic on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. between Athens Township Road 31 (Ervin Road) and Athens Township Road 1242 (Beechwood Drive) for work associated with the Athens County US 50 Sanitary Sewer project, weather permitting. Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.
Trending Now
-
County authorities investigating alleged social media post of missing teenager
-
Car crashes into ARTS/West during police chase
-
Commissioners deny county auditor outside counsel, saying her preferred attorney would sue county
-
Nelsonville man sentenced to four years in prison
-
County prosecutor confirms Facebook poster is missing teenager Serah Bellar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.