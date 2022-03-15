The Athens County Engineer’s Office will have a portion of county Road 16-Pleasanton Road closed today only, March 15, between 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
The location will be between county Road 17-Fisher Road and county Road 21-Pleasant Hill Road.
