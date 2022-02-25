The City of Athens announces that Second Street will be closed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 between North Lancaster Street and Elizabeth Drive from 9 a.m.m until completion for a sanitary sewer lateral repair. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Parking will also be removed in the immediate area.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.