Road closures announced Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago

Rome Township, Road 141, will be closed from March 1 until Wednesday, March 8, for culvert replacements.The 1st culvert is .01 mile and the 2nd culvert is .08 miles from the intersection of Bethany Ridge Road and Township Road 141.Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden also announced that the Lodi Township 83, Jeffers Road, bridge will be closed until further notice.The bridge is 0.13 miles north from the intersection of County Road 33A and Old US Route 33.
