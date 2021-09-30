In association with the Athens County Commissioners, US 50 Sanitary Sewer project DV Weber Construction will be closing Carol Lane in the Wonderhills Subdivision from the southern intersection of Wonderhills Drive to the northern intersection of Wonderhills Drive beginning on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 until the work is completed.
Access for residents and emergency response will be maintained. Residents and those driving in all areas of the US 50 Sanitary Sewer Project are asked to slow down and use caution where work is being conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.