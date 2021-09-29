In association with the Athens County Commissioners' US 50 Sanitary Sewer project, DV Weber closed the northern intersection of Virginia Lane and Wonderhills Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 29, with construction set to proceed southwest on Wonderhills Drive until the work is completed. Road closed signs will be posted at Ball Drive. Angela Street and Virginia Lane will remain open. Residents and those driving in all areas of the US 50 Sanitary Sewer Project are asked to slow down and use caution where work is being conducted.
