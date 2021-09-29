In association with the Athens County Commissioners' US 50 Sanitary Sewer project, DV Weber closed the northern intersection of Virginia Lane and Wonderhills Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 29, with construction set to proceed southwest on Wonderhills Drive until the work is completed. Road closed signs will be posted at Ball Drive. Angela Street and Virginia Lane will remain open. Residents and those driving in all areas of the US 50 Sanitary Sewer Project are asked to slow down and use caution where work is being conducted.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.