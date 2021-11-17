In association with the Athens County Commissioners US 50 Sanitary Sewer project R & R Pipeline/Underground will be conducting work on Carol Lane from Wonderhills Drive to Clearview Drive starting Wednesday, Nov. 17. Carol Lane will be closed between 7 AM and 6 PM. The work will continue until completed with an anticipated reopening date of Friday, Nov. 18, weather permitting. Road closed signs will be in place north of Angela Drive and west of Clearview Drive. Local, school bus, and emergency traffic will be maintained. The road will be re-opened daily after work hours. Residents and those driving in any area of the US 50 Sanitary Sewer Project are asked to slow down and use caution where work is being conducted.
