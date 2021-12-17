Next week the Engineer’s office will have the following roads closed off to begin drilling for slip repairs. This schedule is tentative and is subject to change if the contractors complete early.
Dec. 20 and21: CR 39 Wrightstown Rd-0.98- between Address 16225 Wrightstown Rd and Address 16599 Wrightstown Rd
Dec. 21 and 22: CR 36 Hooper Ridge 3.02- between Bryson Rd and Henry Rd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.