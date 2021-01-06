Rome Township elected the following to officer positions:
Chairman of Trustees: Aaron McVey
Vice Chairman of Trustees: Donald Poston
Trustee: John Young Jr.
Meetings will be held at 5 p.m, on the second and 17th days of each month. If the date falls on a weekend, the meeting will be held the following Monday. The annual financial reports are complete and available at the the Township building. Call Fiscal Officer Willard Dunfee at 740-662-0717 for viewing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.