Rome Township elected the following to officer positions:

Chairman of Trustees: Aaron McVey

Vice Chairman of Trustees: Donald Poston

Trustee: John Young Jr.

Meetings will be held at 5 p.m, on the second and 17th days of each month. If the date falls on a weekend, the meeting will be held the following Monday. The annual financial reports are complete and available at the the Township building.  Call Fiscal Officer Willard Dunfee at 740-662-0717 for viewing.

