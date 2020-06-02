Rome Township Trustees announce that due to the Landslide Repairs Phase II project, Frost Rd (Twp. Road 532) will continue to be closed 0.51 miles north of the intersection with Frost Hill Rd (Twp. Road 574) until June 30, 2020.

River Rd (Twp. Road 141) will be closed 1.13 miles southwest of the intersection with Bethany Ridge Rd (County Road 53) starting Tuesday, June 2 until June 30, 2020. 

