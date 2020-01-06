The following officers have been elected in Rome Township: Aaron McVey (740-818-9097), as chairman of the Board of Trustees; Donald Poston (740-517-0159), as vice chairman; and John Young Jr. (740-541-4692), as third trustee.
Meetings will be held on the 2nd and 17th of each month at 5 p.m. If dates fall on a weekend, the meeting will be held on the following Monday. The annual financial reports are complete and are available at the township building — call Willard A. Dunfee, fiscal officer, at 740-662-0717 to view.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.