The following officers have been elected in Rome Township: Aaron McVey (740-818-9097), as chairman of the Board of Trustees; Donald Poston (740-517-0159), as vice chairman; and John Young Jr. (740-541-4692), as third trustee.

Meetings will be held on the 2nd and 17th of each month at 5 p.m. If dates fall on a weekend, the meeting will be held on the following Monday. The annual financial reports are complete and are available at the township building — call Willard A. Dunfee, fiscal officer, at 740-662-0717 to view.

Load comments