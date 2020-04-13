A bridge deck repair project begins on April 20 on Route 50 in Athens County.

The project is taking place on the single lane bridge on the ramp that loops from Route 33 eastbound to Route 50 eastbound, near the interchange surrounding East State Street.

The bridge will be closed through May 1, 2020. ODOT's detour is Route 50 westbound to the Richland Avenue exit, then back to Route 50 eastbound.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments