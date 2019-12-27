The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol have reported a crash that occurred Thursday, Dec. 26 on Route 50 between a Jeep Cherokee and a Peterbuilt semi truck.
The crash took place at about 6:13 p.m. near Hooper Road.
According to the report, a 2015 Jeep Cherokee owned by Patricia McKinley failed to yield at a stop sign, and pulled onto Route 50 where a 2004 Peterbuilt semi-truck, driven by Larry Strickland of Oak Hill, was traveling, striking the Jeep and spinning it across the roadway.
The driver of the jeep was taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, and transferred to a hospital in Columbus, where they were released.
